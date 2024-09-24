Royal

Prince William’s secretary accused of ‘government leaks’ against Prince Harry

Prince William’s ex-aide facing pressure to resign from government for boosting royal rift

  • September 24, 2024
Prince William’s former private secretary is facing a ton of pressure to resign from his British government job following data leaking allegations on him.

As per Newsweek, the ex-aide is named Simon Case, who may not be popular in America but has “significant resonance” in Britain for his time serving at Kensington Palace.

He reportedly used to be Prince William’s most senior assistant during the days when royal rift had just started to take hold of the family.

In fact, the secretary had received an email that accused Meghan Markle of bullying.

Mostly recently, people are calling Simon Case to resign as the head of United Kingdom’s civil service because he has been allegedly “leaking information to the media.”

The Cabinet Office has however told Newsweek that these rumors are “categorically untrue.”

But the public is refusing to believe this clarification because of his past brush with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle was previously blamed for bulling two personal assistants “out of the royal household” as well as making another staff member’s job “difficult.”

Details regarding this were sent out by former Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in an internal email to Simon Case, who was still appointed as Prince William’s aide at the time and went on to “leak” its contents.

In his book Spare, Prince Harry hinted at it as well, but fans of Meghan Markle believe that the former secretary “proved that the palace was out to get the Sussexes.”

Royal News

King Frederik swirls cheating rumors with solo weekend getaway in Germany
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties
Prince Andrew's bombshell interview led Prince Philip to take strict decision
Prince Harry gets relieving ruling on ‘drug row’ over his US visa application
Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech
Prince Harry gives emotional statement about Princess Diana in touching speech
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Prince Harry delivers crisp speech at Diana Award event
King Charles delivers ‘surprise of life’ in new announcement video
Prince Andrew comes out of another storm to fight King Charles
Kate Middleton’s health condition having positive impact on Prince William
Prince William breaks silence over major change in his life