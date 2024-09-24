Prince William makes BIG announcement right after Prince Harry’s visa ruling

Prince William is making a huge announcement after the Duke of Sussex received big news on his American visa appeal.
On Tuesday, September 24, the Prince of Wales unveiled the list of finalists of the 2024 Earthshot prize in a video shared by the project’s Instagram handle in a joint post with the prince.
The lengthy caption that announced the finalists began with, “Introducing The Earthshot Prize Finalists for 2024.”
“Fifteen extraordinary solutions. Five Earthshot challenges. One shared mission: to repair and restore our planet,” it further read.
Revealing the names of the final contestants, the post further announced that they’ll soon bring the incredible stories of their finalists’ work that has the “potential” to change the outlook of the world.
They also announced that the Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony will be held in Cape Town on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, where each of the five lucky winners will be rewarded with £1 million prizes.
“Looking forward to seeing you in South Africa,” the caption concluded.
To note, there are five categories for the competition, each having three finalists, and among them only one will be chosen for every category.
This comes right after the Duke of Sussex received the news of his big win in the US visa appeal, after an American magistrate Carl Nichols ordered that the details from the Spare author’s application should remain strictly confidential.