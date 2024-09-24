Cher’s son Chaz Bono makes ‘strategic move’ ahead of wedding

Cher’s son Chaz Bono is busy making big preparations for his big day.
As per Daily Mail, he and his fiancée Shara Blue Mathes are moving into a brand new house right ahead of their upcoming wedding.
While his singer mother prefers to live in a sea-facing Malibu property, the writer has picked West Hollywood as the site for his future married life.
On September 7, moving trucks arrived at their previous abode for packing stuff up, then Shara Blue Mathes and her long-time partner were seen directing movers around their new home.
The couple however chose a simple residence of only $2.5 million, just miles away from the former one.
Meanwhile, Cher’s enclave that features a mix of exotic Venetian and Moorish architecture is worth around $75 million!
Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes started dating back in January 2017, when “he began his transition from female to male,” followed by them getting engaged recently.
While Cher has a close relationship with her son, they choose to live separately for personal reasons that allow them to pursue individual paths when it comes to independence and lifestyles.