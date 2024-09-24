Entertainment

Cher’s son Chaz Bono makes ‘strategic move’ ahead of wedding

Cher’s son Chaz Bono preparing for a married life with long-time partner Shara Blue Mathes

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Cher’s son Chaz Bono preparing for a married life with long-time partner Shara Blue Mathes
Cher’s son Chaz Bono preparing for a married life with long-time partner Shara Blue Mathes

Cher’s son Chaz Bono is busy making big preparations for his big day.

As per Daily Mail, he and his fiancée Shara Blue Mathes are moving into a brand new house right ahead of their upcoming wedding.

While his singer mother prefers to live in a sea-facing Malibu property, the writer has picked West Hollywood as the site for his future married life.

On September 7, moving trucks arrived at their previous abode for packing stuff up, then Shara Blue Mathes and her long-time partner were seen directing movers around their new home.

The couple however chose a simple residence of only $2.5 million, just miles away from the former one.

Meanwhile, Cher’s enclave that features a mix of exotic Venetian and Moorish architecture is worth around $75 million!

Chaz Bono and Shara Blue Mathes started dating back in January 2017, when “he began his transition from female to male,” followed by them getting engaged recently.

While Cher has a close relationship with her son, they choose to live separately for personal reasons that allow them to pursue individual paths when it comes to independence and lifestyles.

Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints

Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints
Queen Camilla’s son shares how she’s coping with King Charles’ cancer

Queen Camilla’s son shares how she’s coping with King Charles’ cancer
Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizard Beyond Waverly Place’ announces thrilling update

Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizard Beyond Waverly Place’ announces thrilling update
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’

Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’

Entertainment News

Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
‘Monsters’ Nicholas Alexander Chavez reveals his thoughts on Menéndez brothers
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
BLACKPINK is breaking up? Agency announces huge update
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ 1999 video REVEALS prophecy of his future arrest
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s private LA meeting signals divorce reversal?
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Kendall Jenner struggles to leave alcohol at Paris Fashion Week
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Selena Gomez claims new movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ changed her life
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Lady Gaga crashes 'Joker: Folie à Deux' screening with popcorn surprise
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's dinner date fuels second wedding rumors