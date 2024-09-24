Royal

Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton 'run for money'

Queen Letizia went all out with knockout strides in straightforwardly fabulous fashion

  September 24, 2024
Queen Letizia went all out with knockout strides in straightforwardly fabulous fashion
Queen Letizia went all out with knockout strides in straightforwardly fabulous fashion

Queen Letizia is nothing short of some fierce fashion sophistication as she routinely gives other vogue regal competitors like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle a run for their money.

And today was no different as the Spanish royal headed out to the opening of a Madrid theatre with husband King Felipe.

Observers were left breathing down a love-struck sigh as she walked in a pair of her favorite Aquazzura Sundance 50 gold leather sandals, as per Daily Mail.

Showing her incredible physique at the age of 52, Queen Letizia slipped into a gorgeous black midi frock designed by H&M as part of its 2017 Conscious Collection.

This doubtlessly means that the clothing has been recycled as intended since she was first spotted wearing it publicly at an awards ceremony taking place in Girona last year.

Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’

King Felipe’s wife accessorized the look with the Magrit Alice Clutch in Gold that has been associated with her styling for a while now.

Despite being on the top of Spanish royalty, Queen Letizia’s H&M dress is retailed for only £119. Her however made a kinglike statement with a price of £566!

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of this superbly simple look that King Felipe’s spouse was adorned in.

