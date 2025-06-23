King Charles hosts Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after attack

King Charles has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a tragic attack in Kyiv.
On June 23, Buckingham Palace announced that the British monarch, 76, invited the president of Ukraine at Windsor Castle.
The Palace also revealed that a luncheon followed the meeting.
Charles took to Instagram, sharing an exclusive picture from the high-profile meeting.
In the viral picture, Charles and Zelenskyy, 47, can be seen shaking hands at the Windsor Castle.
His Majesty penned, “Today, The King welcomed the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Windsor Castle for lunch.”
This key meeting came after The New York Time reported "a major Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv," killing at least 8 people and injuring over 30 others.
Royal fans appreciate Charles for hosting Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Castle.
A fan commented, “Much love to the King and United Kingdom for supporting Ukraine and being on the right side of history.”
Another wrote, “I’m so glad King Charles and the Royal Family is supporting the right country during this conflict, hopefully it will end soon.”
“So much respect for King Charles,” a third noted.
Notably, His Majesty has met Ukrainian President multiple times after the conflict. The duo met at Sandringham in March.