Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg marks his last National Day as head of state

Grand Duke Henri is marking his last National Day as Luxembourg’s head of state!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, June 23, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa shared glimpses into their celebration at Esch-sur-Alzette.
In the images, the duke and duchess could be seen beaming with delight as they visited the city.
“For his last National Holiday as Head of State, His Majesty the Grand Duke returned, this Sunday, to Esch-sur-Alzette, where he had made his first ever visit as part of the Feast after his accession to the throne,” the office of duchess wrote in the caption.
The Grand-Ducal Couple was joined by a delegation including the President of the Chamber of Deputies Claude Wiseler, Minister Georges Mischo, and Mayor Christian Weis.
“Their Royal Highnesses took part in the official program, which began with a ceremony at the Monument aux Morts, followed by a parade of quarantine associations. The Grand-Ducal Couple were then invited to a reception and greeted the crowd from the balcony of the City Hall,” the caption added.
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg is set to step down from the throne on October 3, 2025 and his eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, will succeed him as the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg.