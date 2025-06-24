Prince William planning high-profile trip to Switzerland for European Championship

Prince William is preparing to travel to Switzerland to show support for his passion.
According to some claims reported by GB News on Monday, June 23, the Prince of Wales is planning to visit the European country next month to support Lionesses – England women’s national football team – in their bid to retain their European Championship crown.
Lionesses won its first UEFA European Championship in 2022.
As a patron of the English Football Association (FA), the UK’s future king intends to attend at least one group stage match, with further appearances depending on his official duties and commitments.
As a heartfelt gesture before the team’s departure to Switzerland for the championship, Prince William will personally meet them, offering his best wishes ahead of the tournament.
"He is looking forward to supporting the team and wishing them good luck,” told the Prince’s spokesperson to the Sun.
Notably, the father of three supports both the men’s and women’s national teams, in addition to his long-standing support for cherished club, Aston Villa.
Last year, the Prince of Wales also opened up about his family’s enthusiasm for football, sharing that his daughter, Princess Charlotte, wants him to tell everyone that “she's really good in goal... a budding star."
Prince William, who is an avid football fan, became the patron of FA in 2024.