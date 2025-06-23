Meghan Markle shares BTS video after As Ever product release success

Meghan Markle features Princess Lilibet in video message, snubbing Prince Harry and Prince Archie

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Meghan Markle has released a video message after the second product release of her brand, As Ever, became a success.

On Monday, June 23, the Duchess of Sussex posted a behind-the-scene video on Instagram, featuring her daughter Princess Lilibet at their California residence.

Meanwhile, Prince Archie and Prince Harry were visibly missing from the latest clip.

Meghan wrote, "A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial. Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!"

The viral clips showed the Sussexes expensive Montecito property. Moreover, the household's canine resident made a surprising cameo.

One scene showed Meghan working in her kitchen and strolling past their outdoor swimming pool.

Another snippet featured the former Suits star picking fruit from her orchard, preparing a delicious spread, checking out beehives and making jam.

Meghan and Lilibet shared a heartfelt moment in one scene, in which they can be seen crossing a curved wooden bridge together.

Lilibet, 4, was wearing a bright pink outfit but her face was not visible.

The Duchess’ video message came after another milestone of her lifestyle brand.

Last week, As Ever released products, which were sold out within hours of becoming available.

