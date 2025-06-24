Prince Edward’s quiet royal role gets big spotlight in Royal Family’s new update

Buckingham Palace shares unseen photographs to highlight the Duke of Edinburgh’s royal duties

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Edward’s low-key royal role shines in the Royal Family’s latest update.

On Monday, June 23, the British Royal Family took to Instagram to highlight the Duke of Edinburgh’s recent royal work, along with a gallery of exclusive photographs from his engagements.

“Last week, The Duke of Edinburgh visited Belgium,” shared Buckingham Palace, adding, “During the visit, His Royal Highness met @International_Award Gold Award Students and discussed their experiences of participating in the Award.”

They continued, “Later, he viewed the restoration of Hougoumont Gardens at the historic Waterloo Battlefield. The revival will reinstate the site’s orchard, vegetable plots and the French formal garden.”

In the caption, the Royals further shared that during his visit to the battlefield, Prince Edward toured the Waterloo Museum and honoured the fallen with heartfelt wreath-laying ceremonies at the British and French monuments.

“There was also the opportunity to plant some ‘Tree of Peace’ seeds, descended from a tree that survived the atomic bomb in 1945,” the caption concluded.

Alongside the caption was a carousel of photos that opened with a group photo featuring the Duke with the award-winning students.

The gallery also included pictures of King Charles’s youngest sibling visiting the battlefield, paying tribute, and planting the Tree of Peace seeds.

