Meghan Markle to Grace Kelly: 5 actresses who became royals after marriage

Meghan Markle is not the first American actress who became a Royal Family member after getting married, Grace Kelly and many other renowned stars had given up their careers for a royal life.

From Hollywood stars to modern TV actresses, some female celebrities have traded red carpets for royal courts.

Here’s a list of five remarkable actresses who became royalty after marrying the love of their lives, leaving glitz and glamour behind.

Meghan Markle:

The American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. She was previously married to Trevor Engelson.

Meghan was famous for her character Rachel Zane in Suits. She starred in the hit series for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018.

After marrying the Duke of Sussex, she earned the title of Duchess of Sussex. However, the romantic couple left their senior royal roles in January 2020.

Harry and Meghan share two kids; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Grace Kelly Actress:

Grace Kelly at the height of a thriving Hollywood career when she chose to leave it behind to exchange wedding vows with Prince Rainier III of Monaco in April 1956.

She made her film debut with Fourteen Hours in 1951. Grace received several awards and tributes for her stellar acting including an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Mogambo and the Academy Award for Best Actress for The Country Girl.

Rita Hayworth:

Rita Hayworth, who was born in New York City, fell in love with Prince Aly Khan and left her acting career.

She was famous for her role in the 1941 film You’ll Never Get Rich.

In 1949, Rita married Prince Aly Khan and gave birth to daughter, Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, the same year.

Olivia Wilde:

The American actress and director Olivia Wilde found the prince of her dreams and got married.

In 2003, she married Tao Ruspoli, the son of Italian royalty Prince Alessandro.

On the work front, she starred in Don't Worry Darling in 2022, alongside Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Kendra Spears:

Kendra Spears became Princess after getting married to Prince Rahim Aga Khan in 2013.

The American model, who has walked in New York Fashion week, share two children with Prince Rahim; Prince Irfan and Prince Sinan.

