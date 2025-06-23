King Philippe, Mathilde mark historic moment with Chile state visit

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are going to mark a milestone moment with their upcoming state visit to Chile.
Taking to their official Instagram account on Monday, June 23, the Royal Family of Belgium shared the Royal Couple’s historic achievement as they announced their trip to Latin America.
With this forthcoming diplomatic tour, Philippe and Mathilde will become the first Belgian King and Queen to have a state visit to Latin America in 60 years, making it a huge moment for them.
In the post’s caption, the Royals shared, “The King and Queen are leaving for Chile today for the very first Belgian State Visit to Latin America in 60 years! With this state visit, Belgium and Chile want to strengthen the ties between the two countries.”
They went on to note, “In 2002, the King and Queen already travelled to Chile, as Crown Prince and Crown Princess, for a Belgian economic mission.”
“The King returned for a new economic mission in 2011, still as Crown Prince. King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola paid a state visit to the country in 1965,” the caption concluded.
In the post, the Belgian Royals also dropped a carousel of throwback photographs from King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola, and then-Crown Prince Philippe and Crown Princess Mathilde’s past visits to the region.