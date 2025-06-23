Is Prince Andrew Queen's illegitimate son? Late monarch's diary unfolds shocking truth

Shocking secrets of the Royal Family get exposed as the late Queen Elizabeth II’s hidden personal diary surfaces

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |

Doubts over Prince Andrew’s legitimacy have arisen after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s hidden personal diary surfaced.

In its bombshell new article published on Monday, June 23, Radar Online revealed that Buckingham Palace is in uproar as the former British Queen’s private diary, handwritten using her cherished classic fountain pens, has been uncovered.

The late Queen, in her explosive diary, penned deeply personal and shocking confessions that she tried to keep secret her whole life.

One of such jaw-dropping confessions was about her third child and second son, Prince Andrew.

In her diary in 1955, Queen Elizabeth wrote that her husband, Prince Philip, had a “wandering eye,” but because her love for him was so strong that she wanted the Prince to be “happy” despite his unfaithfulness.

However, in 1959, King Charles’s late mother penned that after being angry at each other for months, she went on a solo trip to France without Prince Philip.

Following the visit, she noted, "Philip and I have been angry at each other for months. I went to France without him. I made a mistake I will never confess. It was a moment of weakness. His name was Etienne."

And just within a year in 1960, Elizabeth inked a shocking statement in her diary.

"Could this baby belong to Etienne?” she questioned, followed by a statement, “I wonder. I'll name him Andrew,” which casts concerns over the Duke of York’s lineage.

Queen Elizabeth II passes away on September 8, 2022.

