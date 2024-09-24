Queen Camilla’s son shares how she’s coping with King Charles’ cancer

Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker-Bowles has unexpectedly issued an update on King Charles’ ongoing cancer treatment.
Going round United Kingdom to promote his new book, Cooking and The Crown, he found his audience naturally inquiring about Your Majesty.
Answering their queries, Queen Camilla’s son said, “Treatment is going well,” then went on to give another surprising piece of information on how his mum’s coping with the unfortunate diagnosis.
Express UK informed that Tom Parker-Bowled reassured his crowd, sharing, “She’s tough, my mother!”
This short update on King Charles’ health status comes as he’s preparing to visit Australia and Samoa next month with Queen Camilla by his side.
Since the trip is quite long, which can be noted by the fact that it spans 12 time zones, this is a good sign that Your Majesty is recovering well.
A source previously stated that he’s “heading in positive trajectory.”
In fact, the flight is going to be King Charles’ “biggest overseas trip” ever since his cancer treatment commenced earlier this year.
Queen Camilla and her husband are expected to touch down in Australia in October 18, and after spending six days in the nation, they will be heading to Samoa.
It will be followed by their return to the United Kingdom on October 26.