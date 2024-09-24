Royal prince reveals new girlfriend after shock divorce announcement

Royal

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia were divorced after eight months

Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia were divorced after eight months

  • September 24, 2024
Eight months after it was made public that Crown Prince Leka II and Crown Princess Elia were divorcing, the prince has found love once more.

With his new partner Blerta Celibashi, the prince made an appearance at the Carpathia West Ball on Sunday. The event was sponsored in honour of The Queen Geraldine Foundation.

On the east shore of Greenwood Lake, New York, at Anton Konsztantine's home, a unique fundraising event took place.

At the ceremony, Prince Leka looked happy as he posed with his girlfriend, looking dapper in a white shirt and waistcoat paired with a black jacket and matching suit trousers.

Blerta, on the other hand, looked amazing in a striking black ballgown accessorised with a pearl necklace. Photographer Blerta finished off her appearance by wearing her brunette hair in a tidy chignon.

The video that Prince Leka posted from the event can also be seen above on his official Instagram account.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: "Gratitude to Anton Konstantin and David Alexander Jenkins for hosting and organizing a wonderful gala dinner at Carpathia West Estate.

An evening aimed at fostering collaboration and support for philanthropic initiatives, as well as fortifying the bonds between American and Albanian businesspeople."

Blerta has been capturing some stunning family portraits of Prince Leka as well. He posted a picture of himself and his three-year-old daughter Geraldine on Instagram, crediting Blerta as the photographer.

