Sabrina Carpenter shares breathtaking snaps from Short n’ Sweet Tour's first concert

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing glimpses from her Short n’ Sweet tour’s first stop!
The Nonsense singer, who recently won the MTV VMAs for her Song of the Year track Espresso, began her eagerly awaited tour in Columbus on Monday, September 23.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 24, the Taste singer dropped a carousel of beautiful snaps as she kicked off her highly-anticipated show.
“OPENING NIGHT SURE WAS SWEET !!!! Thank you Columbus for a sold out show and dressing up and singing every single word :’) i am so excited to see all your pretty faces again,” she wrote.
The carousel first featured the singer dazzling in a jaw-dropping shimmery bodysuit with a transparent stocking, as she held a sparkly towel behind her back. Slaying her signature makeup look, Carpenter went for open hair, with her blonde locks styled in big curls.
In the carousel, next was an edited snap that read, “Carpenter News! Sabrina sweetly opens her first ever arena tour, followed by a snap of the excited concertgoers.
The whole string of images then showcased the Taste hitmaker from her electrifying first concert.
“The sparkly towel was the PERFECT detail,” admired a fan.
“Best night of my life girls,” penned another.
The third expressed, “No wonder those tickets were so expensive this was a WHOLE theater production!”
Meanwhile, waiting for March to arrive sooner, one more fan expressed, “Tour is already such a dream. I cannot wait to experience it next march. love u.”
Short n’ Sweet Tour marks Carpenter’s fifth concert tour in support of her 6th studio album of the same title. The singer will be seen continuing the North American leg of her tour in Toronto on September 25, 2024.