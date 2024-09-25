Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, heaped praise on her co-star Vedang Raina.
In a sit-down chat with Jr NTR and the filmmaker Karan Johar, the Darlings actress talked about working with Vedang in Jigra.
“Vedang is fabulous. He is amazing. I don't think he knows how amazing he is. I told him when we did a very important scene, where he was crying, that one good thing is that you cry prettily and it's a good thing for a Hindi film hero. He is so hardworking,” said Alia.
“He is also very instinctive but also has some sort of prep. He reminded me a lot of Ranveer Singh and I told him this as well,” the Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani actress revealed.
She went on to explain, "Just the way he is and his dedication. I think it is a huge compliment. The dedication and focus to the moment and the shot. Of course, he is his own person. He sings so beautifully. Vasan [Bala] and I would discuss this all the time that he is actually an old soul.”
Alia Bhatt further elaborated, “I mean I would think I am an old soul but quite on the contrary, Vedang who is younger than me, is like 60! His soul is very deep-rooted and centred. He has a lot of depth in him, which I think will take him really far.”
On the work front, Vedang Raina made his acting debut with The Archies.
Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was released on Netflix last year.