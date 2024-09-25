Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’

Meghan Markle is said to be “understandably upset” over Royal Family’s latest move against the Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton extended warms wish to Prince Harry on his milestone 40th birthday on September 15, 2024.
The birthday wish from the firm for their estranged family member was no less than a surprise for everyone, as Harry hasn’t been on good terms with his royal relatives since moving to the US with Meghan in 2020.
What stirred the controversy was the fact that Meghan was seemingly cropped from the photo shared by Royal Family and Waleses’ respective Instagram accounts.
However, Buckingham Palace set the record straight on the matter confirming that the duchess was not cropped from the photo which was clicked on Harry and Meghan’s first international trip as the Royal couple in 2018.
Now an insider has revealed how this photo crop controversy has taken a toll on the Suits actress.
“This has not exactly been a cause for celebration in Meghan’s eyes,” a source told Closer magazine.
“She’s happy for Harry because she knows how much this means to him, but she’s understandably upset, too. She thinks it could be sending the message that it’s Harry they’re ready to forgive.”
The insider further revealed that, “It seems obvious they’d take him back in a heartbeat and, as usual, Meghan’s the one in the wrong."
"Picking an image without her in it felt symbolic and like a snub – whether intended or not – and by all accounts, she’s fuming about it. She refuses to be pushed out like this," the informant added.