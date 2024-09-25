Royal

Kate Middleton surprises Prince Harry with unexpected move

Princess Kate takes first big step to end Prince William's rift with the Duke of Sussex

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024


Kate Middleton took a surprising step to not only soften Royal Family’s image amid their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but also to heal the rift with the Sussexes.

In a delightful gesture, Kate reportedly reached out to Prince Harry on his milestone birthday on September 15, 2024, in personal capacity as the Princess of Wales and her husband William publicly acknowledged Harry’s big day with a sweet tribute on their social media accounts.

An inside source exclusively told that Princess Kate managed to make a telephone call, and sent a special gift to Harry on his 40th birthday.

"Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late,” the insider revealed, as per Express.

The source went on to share, "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.”

"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well,” they revealed.

Prior to this heartfelt gesture towards Prince Harry, Kate Middleton shared the delightful news of completing her chemotherapy nine months after being diagnosed cancer.

Kate shared the good news with a sweet family video from her Balmoral holidays in Scotland.

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest

Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Royal News

Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Princess Anne skips meeting King Charles in Scotland
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Princess Kate holds important meeting to plan her next move
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Royal prince reveals new girlfriend after shock divorce announcement
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Queen Camilla’s son shares how she’s coping with King Charles’ cancer
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Queen Letizia gives Kate Middleton ‘run for money’
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Prince William makes BIG announcement right after Prince Harry’s visa ruling
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Prince William’s secretary accused of ‘government leaks’ against Prince Harry
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
King Frederik swirls cheating rumors with solo weekend getaway in Germany
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
Prince Andrew's bombshell interview led Prince Philip to take strict decision