Kate Middleton surprises Prince Harry with unexpected move

Kate Middleton took a surprising step to not only soften Royal Family’s image amid their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but also to heal the rift with the Sussexes.
In a delightful gesture, Kate reportedly reached out to Prince Harry on his milestone birthday on September 15, 2024, in personal capacity as the Princess of Wales and her husband William publicly acknowledged Harry’s big day with a sweet tribute on their social media accounts.
An inside source exclusively told that Princess Kate managed to make a telephone call, and sent a special gift to Harry on his 40th birthday.
"Kate was very much the driving force behind Harry's birthday wishes, as she slowly makes good on her vow to restore some kind of peace and forgiveness between the estranged royal and his family before it's too late,” the insider revealed, as per Express.
The source went on to share, "She told William in no uncertain terms that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and centre of their values, but more importantly she wanted Harry to have this message on his big day.”
"It meant the world to Harry that the royals, as well as the Waleses, sent this olive branch on social media. And Kate made a point to call him and send a thoughtful gift his way as well,” they revealed.
Prior to this heartfelt gesture towards Prince Harry, Kate Middleton shared the delightful news of completing her chemotherapy nine months after being diagnosed cancer.
Kate shared the good news with a sweet family video from her Balmoral holidays in Scotland.