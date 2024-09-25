Sports

Raphaël Varane: Former France defender announces retirement after knee injury

Former Manchester United player said he will remain associated with Como after his retirement

  September 25, 2024
Former Manchester United player said he will remain associated with Como after his retirement
Former Manchester United player said he will remain associated with Como after his retirement

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane announces retirement at the age of just 31.

According to BBC, a French former professional footballer announced retirement from football after a serious knee injury on his debut at Como in Serie A last month. He joined the Italian football club on a free transfer in July 2024.

Varane wrote on his Instagram, “I hold myself to the highest standard; I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instincts.”

“I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it's the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game-winning trophy at Wembley," the soccer player continued.


Varane in his 14-year career played 480 matches for clubs and won four champion trophies, including three La Liga titles at Real Madrid and a FA Cup with Manchester United. He also won the 2018 World Cup with France.

Varane, while reflecting on his career, said, “I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud."

Varane, on his future plans without revealing his role, said that he will remain associated with the Italian club Como and will share more about it later.

Rapha thanked fans of all clubs, teammates, coaches, and staff for making his journey more special than his “wildest dreams.”

Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely
Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Daniel Ricciardo’s HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career
Emmanuel Petit calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest role model’ in football history
Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
Alcaraz breaks silence on Federer comparisons after winning Laver Cup
Ravichandran Ashwin makes history in India's big win over Bangladesh
Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez 'embraces' his new journey at Al-Nassr
Max Verstappen's one-word response on FIA swearing penalty: 'ridiculous'
Kyle Larson takes victory, two former NASCAR champions exist playoffs