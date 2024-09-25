Justin Bieber reveals REAL reason to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from exploitation

Justin Bieber explained the real reason why he wanted to “protect” Billie Eilish from exploitation in a resurfaced video.
The Baby crooner emphasised on the importance of protecting young artists from the dangerous music industry.
It is pertinent to note netizens are speculating that Justin is one of the victims of Sean Diddy’ Combs, a music mogul who is arrested for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
A fan shared his thoughts about the ongoing rumours on X, "P.Diddy was Usher’s legal guardian. Justin Bieber literally just turned 15 years old. Bieber had to spend 48 hours with Diddy, the location and what they did was undisclosed, but we know what happened."
Back in 2020, Hailey Bieber’s husband shared his emotions towards the young singer during a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
He said, “It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they loved me, and turn their back on you in a second.”
Justin mentioned Billie, who was only 18 at the time, “I just want to protect her. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody.”
The renowned singer admitted that has been “living in this shame” with “all this sort of stuff with my past.”
On a personal front, Justin welcomed his first child, Jake, with wife Hailey in August 2024.