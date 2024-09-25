Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets

Jennifer Garner's Parisian stroll in all-black gets romantic with a white rose!
On Tuesday, the 13 Going on 30 actress stepped out in Paris during fashion week, looking absolutely stunning in a black velvet corset.
Garner gracefully carried a low-cut neckline, a corset boning structure, and a midi-length ensemble, styled with a pair of black court stiletto heels and an oversized black jacket, hanging over her shoulders.
She opted for a glowy make up to complement her overall look with her brunette tresses styled into loose waves.
Graner understated Jewellery which includes diamond stud earrings and a silver bracelet made her even more breathtaking.
As she departed from hotel, one of her admirers gifted her white rose, leaving Graner beaming with joy.
Garner’s this outing comes on the heels of latest report about her long-term relationship with John Miller, whom she first met in 2018, after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized.
“She loves [Miller]. They are serious. He's also a co-parent and understands her priority. Their relationship is fun and easy-going. She's very happy,” an insider told the People.
On the work front, Jennifer Garner was last seen as the sai-wielding assassin Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine.