Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton and her much-adored Goddaughter Miley Cyrus were related by blood all this time!
Per Access Hollywood, it was while recently promoting a new cookbook named Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals that she discovered this shockingly fun fact about herself.
Ancestry.com has informed that the singing duo is distantly connected to each other, thanks to a man named John Brickey, who is Dolly Parton’s sixth great-grandfather.
Born in Virginia back in 1740, he’s also Miley Cyrus’ seventh great-grandfather, making the two superstars seventh cousins, once removed.
Reacting to this gleeful piece of information, Dolly Parton exclaimed, “Is that true? That’s amazing!”
Immediately afterwards, she promised to share the same news with Miley Cyrus.
“I’m sure she’ll get a kick out of that… But it doesn’t surprise me, because she does feel like family,” the vocalist noted.
For fans who have followed Dolly Parton and her Goddchild, this story happens to be a mind-blowing revelation.
Of course, the truth has come out timely as the cherished country musician is releasing a brand new album called Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith, & Fables.
Coming out in November, it’s going to speak of her ancestral lines with tracks sung by relatives and loved ones! And we surely expect one from Miley Cyrus somewhere in there.