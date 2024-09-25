Royal

Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week

Queen Sonja celebrated the blazing art of fashion with Dior CEO Delphine Arnault

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024


Paris Fashion Week is well-known for attracting celebrities from all over the world, but this time it got bankable enough to pull in royalty!

As per Hello Magazine, Queen Sonja of Norway very elegantly graced the front row on Tuesday, posing with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron and Christian Dior CEO Delphine Arnault.

Of course, she was there as a special guest for the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show.

All three women came dressed in black from head-to-toe, which was a decision seemingly coordinated with each other.

But Queen Sonja went on to add a bit of pop to her look by wrapping a blush pink shawl around her pleated dress.

Other famous faces in attendance were Natalie Portman, Anya Taylor Joy, Rosamund Pike, and Elizabeth Debicki, coming together to open the gig with some talented Italian performance artists.

Delphine Arnault had also hit the bullseye by bringing in archer Sagg Napoli, who powerfully marched across the ramp with her shooting bow.

Queen Sonja’s time at the gleaming Paris Fashion Week came right ahead of her visiting another artistry exhibition named The Music of Colour by Harriet Backer.

It wasn’t her first time heading toward an event meant for celebrating design and vogue as the Norwegian Queen was seen at Paris Couture Week earlier in January this year.

