Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids break silence on father's arrest

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrested on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, on September 16

  • September 25, 2024
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ kids have broken silence on “hurtful” rumors circulating about their family including their late mom, Kim Porter amid their dad’s recent arrest.

Quincy, Christian, and twins Jessie and D’Lila took to their Instagram accounts to share a joint statement on Tuesday night.

“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship. As well as about our mom’s tragic passing. That we feel the need to speak out,” they stated in the statement.

The kids also debunked the rumor about the book written by their mom and said that that anyone claiming to have a manuscript is “misrepresenting themselves.”

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world. And nothing has been the same since she passed,” the disgraced rapper’s kids added.

The siblings also stated that “cause of her death has long been established,” seemingly addressing speculation that Diddy is behind Porter’s passing.

"We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives. Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories,” they added.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, on September 16.

