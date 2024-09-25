Entertainment

Katy Perry announces world tour despite ‘career downfall’

Katy Perry kicking on gigs to fight for faltering album ‘143’ with first tour in 7 years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 25, 2024


Katy Perry has made a comeback to touring around the world by announcing a new global concert series named Lifetimes.

As the title gives away, it supports her latest album named 143, which has failed to revive the singer’s Teenage Dream glory as the record has fallen flat in terms of success numbers.

Music Feeds has informed that the tour will kick-off next June with Katy Perry making a stop to play arenas in Australia first.

This happens to be the popstar’s first tour in a span of seven years that’s going to serve as the successor for her last one from 2018 called Witness.

It’s however possible that she patches up her much-discussed career downfall by giving it a soaring turn as there’s still a gap of one year to make things happen when it comes to reclaiming fame.

For now, Katy Perry is preparing to serve as the entertainment figure at the AFL grand final’s Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28.

Speaking to Sunrise today, she disclosed that her gig features “a surprise performance of a favorite Australian artist.”

As the stage lights up this Saturday, there’s a chance that the secret Australian musician can help Katy Perry deliver a roar of an enjoyment to make people thirsty for tickets to her upcoming tour in Australia.

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin

Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane

Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits

Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Entertainment News

King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Selena Gomez, David Henrie team up in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' trailer
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids break silence on father's arrest
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Bella Hadid ends two-year catwalk hiatus with Saint Laurent Paris show
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Travis Kelce admits struggling on field amid Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Camila Cabello subtly disses Sabrina Carpenter at iHeartRadio Fest
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Dolly Parton discovers shocking blood relation with Godchild Miley Cyrus
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Garner gets white rose from her secret admirer on Paris streets
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Justin Bieber reveals REAL reason to ‘protect’ Billie Eilish from exploitation
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Travis Kelce lands in hot water because of ladylove Taylor Swift
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' breaks silence on Kim Porter's 'fake' memoir circulation
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with huge loss after divorce filing