Katy Perry announces world tour despite ‘career downfall’

Katy Perry has made a comeback to touring around the world by announcing a new global concert series named Lifetimes.
As the title gives away, it supports her latest album named 143, which has failed to revive the singer’s Teenage Dream glory as the record has fallen flat in terms of success numbers.
Music Feeds has informed that the tour will kick-off next June with Katy Perry making a stop to play arenas in Australia first.
This happens to be the popstar’s first tour in a span of seven years that’s going to serve as the successor for her last one from 2018 called Witness.
It’s however possible that she patches up her much-discussed career downfall by giving it a soaring turn as there’s still a gap of one year to make things happen when it comes to reclaiming fame.
For now, Katy Perry is preparing to serve as the entertainment figure at the AFL grand final’s Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 28.
Speaking to Sunrise today, she disclosed that her gig features “a surprise performance of a favorite Australian artist.”
As the stage lights up this Saturday, there’s a chance that the secret Australian musician can help Katy Perry deliver a roar of an enjoyment to make people thirsty for tickets to her upcoming tour in Australia.