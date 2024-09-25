King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

King Charles is said to be “keener than ever” for pursuing a normal relationship with Prince Harry’s kids, but has now received a “damning verdict” on the matter.
Royal author Ingrid Seward claimed that family values “have always been important” to Your Majesty, and it’s quite unfortunate that he hasn’t been involved in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life.
Experiencing this is “damning” for King Charles because as he was growing up, his late parents Prince Phlip and Queen Elizabeth had little time for him because of their busy royal schedules.
Ingrid Seward said, “King Charles remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.”
“It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He wants to know them while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom,” she added.
Then, the royal expert warned that Your Majesty only has little time left as he has grown quite older, whereas his grandchildren are very young.
Ingrid Seward continued, “King Charles’ cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around forever.”
Per Mirror, this is why Your Majesty still hasn’t completely broken ties with Prince Harry.
Getting to meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet is important to him, and he’s “committed” to seeing them soon.