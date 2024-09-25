Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid an emotional tribute to former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane on his retirement.
The former France and Real Madrid centre back player made the shocking announcement on Wednesday.
Taking to Instagram, CR7 praised the football icon, “A great career and a football legend! Congratulation for everything brother hope to see you soon." .
Raphael has concluded his career with prestigious trophies under his name, including a World Cup title and a big haul of club trophies.
His former club Real Madrid has labelled him as "one of the greatest centre-backs" in the history of the club.
Raphael has won 22 trophies at the former club and international level during the 14 year of his stellar career, including the 2018 World Cup, as well as 18 he won at Real Madrid – including four Champions League titles.
The footballer announced on his social media, “In my career I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible. Incredible emotions, special moments and memories that will last a lifetime.”
It is pertinent to note that he suffered a painful knee injury in July.