Princess Beatrice collides with Prince Harry during Climate Week

  by Web Desk
  September 26, 2024
Prince Harry’s Diana Award conference for the UN Climate Week in New York was supposed to collide with Prince William’s Earthshot Prize meeting at the same place.

But in a surprising turn of events, the Prince of Wales stepped back from encountering his brother face-to-face again.

And, instead, Princess Beatrice stepped forward without any grudges.

Visiting the Big Apple with mother Sarah Ferguson for the second day of Climate Week, she showed up as a special guest invited by the Anti-Slavery Collective.

The charity has been co-founded by Princess Eugenie in collaboration with her best friend Julia de Boinville, so Princess Beatrice seemingly couldn’t afford to say no, like Prince William did.

She however didn’t actually cross paths with Prince Harry, as was expected.

In one room, Prince Andrew’s elder daughter spoke against modern slavery and human trafficking by giving a short talk on it in a bid to acknowledge the important of combating these crimes.

According to Hello Magazine, another room had the Duke of Sussex taking part in the Clinton Global Initiative on Tuesday, where he was invited as a star guest.

Prince Harry also gave a brief speech on the harmful effects of social media that turn individuals into “human experiment” instead of providing them a neat “human experience.”

Interestingly, the session was titled Everything Everywhere All At Once, aptly capturing his timing with Princess Beatrice.

