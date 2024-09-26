Entertainment

50 Cent collaborates with Netflix for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' biopic

50 Cent seals deal with the streaming giant to produce a documentary on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' abuse case

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
50 Cent has teamed up with Netflix to make a documentary on Sean Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking case.

The In Da Club hitmaker’s official representative Curtis Jackson, 49, confirmed the news about the mega collaboration with People on September 25.

Curtis and director Alexandria Stapleton (for House of Nonfiction) said in an official statement, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

The statement further read, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip hop and its culture.”

Alexandra will direct the documentary while Curtis will be the executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television.

Notably, on September 16, the Grammy Award winner was arrested in a Manhattan hotel on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Even though Sean has pleaded not guilty, but has been denied bail twice and is currently on a suicide watch.

