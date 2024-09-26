Entertainment

Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


Lady Gaga made a grand entrance with fiancé Michael Polansky at the London premiere of her upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux.

On Wednesday, September 25, the lovebirds walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet.

The Grammy-winner, 38, was also photographed posing with her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix.

In a dramatic custom red gown by Celine by Hedi Slimane, Gaga channelled her inner Harley Quinn. Her fiancé looked draper in a classic black suit also by Celine by Hedi Slimane.

For accessories, the Bloody Mary hitmaker went for Tiffany & Co. jewels—including a brooch, earrings, and ring.

Gaga has joined the A-list celebrities who have channelled their characters through their fashion choices on the red carpet. The prominent names on the list include Margot Robbie’s Barbie looks and Jenna Ortega portraying Astrid from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Furthermore, she recently surprised her fans with an unforgettable appearance at the film screening in L.A.

The highly-awaited film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck / Joker, Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond and Harry Lawtey as Harvey.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to release on October 4, 2024.

