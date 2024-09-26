Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement

During a heartwarming moment at a recent royal engagement, the Duchess of Edinburgh showcased her nurturing side by joining a young boy in building a Lego tower.
As per report, Duchess Sophie was seen beaming at the Hale Youth & Community Centre in Farnham.
During her visit to the facility, the 59-year-old princess was spotted getting her hands filthy while squatting down to plant bulbs.
Sophie spent some time inside the facility talking to the neighbourhood kids after working in the garden.
For the engagement, the duchess wore an eye-catching combination of hues and styles for the event.
The Duchess wore a pink jumper with a high neckline over a brown button-up jacket. Her burgundy high heels and green flared completed the ensemble.
After working in the garden, Sophie relaxed with a cup of tea inside the facility. She engaged in conversation with neighbourhood kids for a while.
She also conversed with them and paid close attention to their tales.
Sophie took the opportunity to interact with the waiting masses outside the centre before leaving at midday.
Sophie has returned from a solitary journey to Tanzania, and now she is visiting Farnham.
As part of her efforts to improve cooperation between Tanzania and the UK in the areas of health, agriculture, and women's empowerment, the Duchess took a plane to the country in East Africa.