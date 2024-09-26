Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly

Prince Harry stressed on the importance of mental health in an emotional speech at a United Nations event during his solo trip to New York.
At an event organized by UN on September 24, 2024, as part of U.N. General Assembly High-level Week, the Duke of Sussex joined Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso of Lesotho, where he addressed the growing rate of suicide not only in the African state, but all around the world.
"Much of the work I undertake comes under the umbrella of mental health and our collective well-being. And the rising rate of suicide among young people in Lesotho, and around the world, weighs heavily on my heart, as I'm sure it does on yours too," said Harry.
The 40-year-old continued, "Good mental health, mental fitness, is not a luxury — it is a necessity for every single one of us. More so, perhaps, for our decision makers and those sitting in positions of power and influence."
"Addressing this issue requires not only global action, but also the courage to break the stigma, to talk openly about our mental health without fear of judgment,” he added.
For the unversed, Prince Harry describes himself as “mental health advocate” in the bio of his and Meghan Markle’s website sussex.com.
He co-founded his own charitable organization, Sentebale, with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho (Queen Masenate's brother-in-law) in 2006.
Harry’s organization is dedicated to help young people, who are suffering from HIV/AIDS and navigating mental health challenges in Lesotho and Botswana.