Entertainment

Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan finally settled their divorce following 6-year separation

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is breaking silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum!

The ex-couple, who first announced their split back in 2018, nine years after tying the knot in Malibu, went to file for divorce in October 2018.

However, finally after 6 years of split and a prolonged legal battle over the Magic Mike franchise, the duo came to an agreement and finalized their divorce.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 25, the American actress posted a carousel of photos along with a cryptic message targeting her divorce settlement.

“Thank you universe,” wrote The Resident actress, hinting towards her happiness to finally separate her paths with the Blink Twice actor.


The string of images mainly focused on the actress enjoying and spending time with her kids.

Moving on from each other, Tatum is now engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, with whom he is in a romantic relationship since 2021.

On the other hand, Dewan has been in a relationship with actor and singer Steve KAzee since October 2018. The pair shares a son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, and a daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket

Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Entertainment News

Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Brad Pitt reacts to scammers’ arrest for impersonating him
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Justin Bieber makes bizarre appearance with Hailey amid Diddy scandal
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Offset makes bombshell ‘infidelity’ allegation against Cardi B amid split
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky turn heads with sizzling PDA at UK 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
50 Cent collaborates with Netflix for Sean 'Diddy' Combs' biopic
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Brad Pitt feels ex Angelina Jolie has turned their kids “against” him
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Kendall Jenner dumps Bad Bunny to date ex Devin Booker again
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Mandy Moore announces arrival of third Baby: 'Grateful for our family of 5’
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Ryan Reynolds ruins Blake Lively’s mood for coordinating outfits