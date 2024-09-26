Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is breaking silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum!
The ex-couple, who first announced their split back in 2018, nine years after tying the knot in Malibu, went to file for divorce in October 2018.
However, finally after 6 years of split and a prolonged legal battle over the Magic Mike franchise, the duo came to an agreement and finalized their divorce.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 25, the American actress posted a carousel of photos along with a cryptic message targeting her divorce settlement.
“Thank you universe,” wrote The Resident actress, hinting towards her happiness to finally separate her paths with the Blink Twice actor.
The string of images mainly focused on the actress enjoying and spending time with her kids.
Moving on from each other, Tatum is now engaged to actress Zoë Kravitz, with whom he is in a romantic relationship since 2021.
On the other hand, Dewan has been in a relationship with actor and singer Steve KAzee since October 2018. The pair shares a son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, and a daughter, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee.