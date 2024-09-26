Royal

Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff

Meghan Markle seemingly made her former staff 'terrified' with her 'belittling' behaviour

  • September 26, 2024


Meghan Markle’s seemingly “psycho” behaviour is making headlines after a former royal staff member went public about his "terrifying" experience.

A few weeks back, The Hollywood Reporter published an article labelling the Duchess of Sussex "Duchess Difficult.”

The report also revealed that her staff is "terrified" of the Suits former star due to her "belittling" behaviour towards them.

A courtier, who previously worked for the royal couple, told Daily Beast that Prince Harry’s wife was a "demon" boss who had "psycho moments", adding she made people "feel like s**t".

Another insider told the media outlet, "There have been plenty of difficult royals over the years, and I do think that after the ill-feeling of Megxit, Meghan’s bad moments were amplified and distorted and blown out of proportion.”

An ex-staffer, who worked with the Sussex couple during their wedding, noted that she was a “classic narcissist.”

"She is lovely when it is all going her way but a demon when the worm turns,” the tipster noted.

It is pertinent to note that Harry and Meghan exchanged the wedding vows on May 19, 2018.

