Royal

Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

The Duke of Sussex hailed for his efforts for environmental tourism at Travalyst’s 5th anniversary

  by Web Desk
  September 26, 2024


The CEO of the environmental tourism initiative Travalyst, Sally Davey heaped praises on the Duke of Sussex, Harry at organization’s 5th anniversary.

In her conversation with PEOPLE on Tuesday’s event, Davy recalled her first meeting with Harry five years ago, when they first joined forces for the initiative, dedicated to fight climate change.

“When I first met Harry, I felt frustrated and disillusioned about travel sustainability,” recalled Davy.

“The issues seemed overwhelming. But from day one, he restored my hope,” she added.

Davy went on to share, “I realized how remarkable he is and how committed he is to making a difference. He never imposed his own vision; instead, he said, ‘Tell me what needs to happen, and I’ll help facilitate that.’ It wasn’t about his campaigns, but about collaborating for systemic change.”

“His approach has made all the difference, and it’s been an absolute joy to work with him,” she noted.

Davy also recalled spending hours discussing detailed statistics on sustainability with Harry during their first meeting at Kensington Palace.

“I thought, 'Oh my God, this guy really knows his stuff. I’m going to have to up my game,’” she said.

“I left feeling, 'Wow, there’s something here.' There were so many memorable moments, especially when we brought partners together in The Hague and at the Invictus Games [in 2022]. Those were truly special times,” Davy admitted.

Prince Harry is currently on his solo trip to New York, he also has plans to travel to the UK on September 30, 2024, to attend WellChild Awards.

Royal News

Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff
Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly
Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement
Princess Beatrice collides with Prince Harry during Climate Week
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate 10 years with Elephant Family
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Queen Camilla's son reveals ‘great’ news about King Charles’s health
Queen Sonja nails the deal for Dior’s front row at Paris Fashion Week
Princess Anne skips meeting King Charles in Scotland
Kate Middleton surprises Prince Harry with unexpected move
Royal Family’s recent snub leaves Meghan Markle ‘upset’ and ‘fuming’
Meghan Markle challenging phase begins after 'duchess difficult' claims