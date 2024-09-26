Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return

The CEO of the environmental tourism initiative Travalyst, Sally Davey heaped praises on the Duke of Sussex, Harry at organization’s 5th anniversary.
In her conversation with PEOPLE on Tuesday’s event, Davy recalled her first meeting with Harry five years ago, when they first joined forces for the initiative, dedicated to fight climate change.
“When I first met Harry, I felt frustrated and disillusioned about travel sustainability,” recalled Davy.
“The issues seemed overwhelming. But from day one, he restored my hope,” she added.
Davy went on to share, “I realized how remarkable he is and how committed he is to making a difference. He never imposed his own vision; instead, he said, ‘Tell me what needs to happen, and I’ll help facilitate that.’ It wasn’t about his campaigns, but about collaborating for systemic change.”
“His approach has made all the difference, and it’s been an absolute joy to work with him,” she noted.
Davy also recalled spending hours discussing detailed statistics on sustainability with Harry during their first meeting at Kensington Palace.
“I thought, 'Oh my God, this guy really knows his stuff. I’m going to have to up my game,’” she said.
“I left feeling, 'Wow, there’s something here.' There were so many memorable moments, especially when we brought partners together in The Hague and at the Invictus Games [in 2022]. Those were truly special times,” Davy admitted.
Prince Harry is currently on his solo trip to New York, he also has plans to travel to the UK on September 30, 2024, to attend WellChild Awards.