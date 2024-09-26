Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch

Anne Hathaway is unpacking her bag!
The American actress turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 25, and posted an exciting video where she gave rare peaks inside her bag along with revealing an unusual practice that she has recently been following.
“What’s in my bag? Red lipstick and a plan,” captioned the actress alongside her video.
She began the video by saying, “Hi everybody! How are you?” I thought that you might wanna know what’s in my bag.”
Wearing a dark blue hoodie, the actress opted for red lips, blushed cheeks, and mid-parted opened hair.
Unzipping her bag, The Idea of You actress started revealing the “stuff” packed inside.
The first thing she took out of her bag was anti-nausea smelling salt, followed by band aids, triple antibiotic ointment, and then her indoor/evening sunglasses.
Anne quickly swapped the glasses she was wearing with the one taken out from the bag asking, “Should I keep these on?” but immediately had a change of heart and said, “I kind of loved the ones that I was wearing, so yeah!” as she wore her previous sunglasses again.
Next in the bag was a sticky note that read, “40 days until election,” that Anne revealed she writes daily in order to keep herself reminded of the “very unusual election cycle.”
Stating her “plan” for the day, she revealed of registering herself to vote. The actress also asked her fans what their plans are for the upcoming US election.
Unpacking further, face sheets, deodorant, and a red lipstick came out of the bag along with a cute airpod case.