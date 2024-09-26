Trending

‘The Glassworker’, Pakistan’s first animated film submitted for Oscars 2025

Pakistan's first hand-drawn animation 'The Glassworker' is selected for nominations in the 97th Academy Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024


In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan’s first ever 2D hand-drawn animated film, The Glassworker, has been chosen for official submission for the Oscars 2025.

The Glassworker, which was released on July 26, 2024, has made it to the list of films competing in the International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Usman Riaz, the director of Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animation turned to his Instagram account on Thursday to share the good news with his fans, sharing a news article from Variety.

Alongside an intriguing poster of the film, Usman penned a heartfelt caption, “‘The Glassworker’ Selected as Pakistan’s Official Submission for the 2025 Oscars.”

It added, “We are proud to announce that The Glassworker has been selected as Pakistan’s submission for the International Feature Film category at the 2025 Oscars. This marks the first time a 2D hand-drawn animated film from Pakistan has been chosen for this prestigious honor.”

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee, stated, “Usman and Mano’s work has demonstrated exceptional storytelling and artistry while breaking new ground for animation in Pakistan. This achievement will be remembered in our cinematic history.”

Usman Riaz also expressed his gratitude noting, "The Glassworker represents a decade of passion and perseverance." 

He added, "I am deeply humbled by the selection and hope this story resonates with audiences everywhere, showcasing the talent and creativity Pakistan has to offer."

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Trending News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s shocking actions leave Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘tears’
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Maya Ali enjoys Safari adventure ahead of upcoming drama 'Sun Mere Dil'
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Khushhal Khan, Ramsha Khan's chemistry in 'DuniyaPur' wows fans
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Alia Bhatt safeguards Vedang Raina in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ trailer
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Yumna Zaidi takes her charm to streets of London
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sarah Khan gives a look into 'amazing' meet and greet with fans
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha grabs eyeballs with her antics at Mumbai airport
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
'CTRL' trailer: Ananya Panday's cyber-thriller promises intriguing storyline
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Parineeti Chopra shares heartfelt post for Raghav Chadha on first wedding anniversary
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Aashiqui 2' reunion sparks internet frenzy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Atif Aslam rubs shoulders with Ed Sheeran at Diljit Dosanjh concert
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Alia Bhatt compares 'Jigra' co-star Vedang Raina to Ranveer Singh