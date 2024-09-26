Crown Prince Haakon’s residence burgled as stepson throws ‘wild party’

Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson Marius Borg Høiby seemingly landed their royal residence in a new tub of hot waters again!
The property, which is named Skaugum, was reportedly burgled following a “wild party” thrown there.
Norwegian media portal Se og Hør informed that the robbery happened following this untamed bash, which was hosted by Princess Mette-Marit’s son Marius Borg Høiby.
Members belonging to a famous motorcycle gang entered the royal abode, sweeping private items of both personal and high value to Crown Prince Haakon’s family.
This piece of information is a shocking one since official houses such as Skaugum usually have a great deal of security guards dedicated to them along with other safety measures.
In a video shared by the same newspaper, an unidentified person was seen filming themselves while riding a Segway across Princess Mette-Marit’s home.
Various items were harshly thrown on the floor as the gang searched through the royal residence with members reportedly trying to sell stolen silverware via an auction house.
The incident happens just two weeks after Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson Marius Borg Høiby was arrested for the second time.
First instance was for “physically and psychologically assaulting” his girlfriend, and the second one was for trying to break the restraining order against him by “contact her secretly.”