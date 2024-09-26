Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb announced her departure from the Today’s Show after 17 years, leaving fans heartbroken.
The all-time favorite host, who recently celebrated her 60th birthday, has announced the sad news in live on-air show on Thursday.
“I do have some news,” Kotb began to share.
She continued, “I decided this is the right time for me to kind of move on. And so with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world. I’m not gonna be here past the first of the year. I’m gonna stay in the NBC family, but it’s kind of a big deal for me.”
Kotb joking added that she had been “practicing” to announce the news without crying, but couldn’t help control herself from tearing up.
She also sent a heartfelt letter to her staff of the NBC morning show.
"As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show,” the journalist wrote.
Hoda Kotb co-anchored the Today’s Show alongside Savannah Guthrie, and co-hosted the Today's fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.