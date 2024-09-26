Health

New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE

A New Yorker has died after suffering an extremely rare and often fatal infection caused by Triple E disease

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE
New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE

New York has recently reported its first death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis AKA Triple E or EEE, which is a rare but often fatal disease caused by a zoonotic mosquito-vectored Togavirus.

As per a press release shared on Monday, it was reported that the New York resident who died was the first resident to contract the disease since 2015.

Issuing an alert in the state, Governor Hochul stated, "Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority.”

He added, "Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration, we’re making more state resources available to local departments to support their public health response."

The Governor also extended condolence towards the family of the patient who lost his life due to the Triple E disease.

New York health officials have also announced a plan to combat the spread of the disease by expanding access to insect repellent in public spaces and have also encouraged the residents to follow safety measures against the deadly disease, reported Fox News.

Dr. James McDonald, the State Health Commissioner, has declared the disease as an “imminent threat” to the public health and has ensured proper measures for the safety of the citizens.

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Health News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Non-Drug nasal spray might also combat flu and COVID-19
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
COVID-19 lockdown leaves one in three children shortsighted, study
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Mpox: US commits 1 million vaccine doses for Africa’s outbreak
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Climate change to triple US heat deaths by 2050, experts warn
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
India reports first mpox case linked to new clade 1b strain
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Americans set to receive free COVID-19 test kits soon
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Losing your sense of smell could mean Alzheimer's, study
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Statins may halve cancer risk and slash heart disease deaths, study
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
FDA signals green light to game-changing flu vaccine spray
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
New York on ‘high alert’ as deadly EEE virus returns after nearly a decade
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Study reveals real reason of fussy eating and its not parents
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Daily dose of orange juice: Health secret or just a myth?