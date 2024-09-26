New York health officials issue alert against rare mosquito-borne virus EEE

New York has recently reported its first death from Eastern Equine Encephalitis AKA Triple E or EEE, which is a rare but often fatal disease caused by a zoonotic mosquito-vectored Togavirus.
As per a press release shared on Monday, it was reported that the New York resident who died was the first resident to contract the disease since 2015.
Issuing an alert in the state, Governor Hochul stated, "Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority.”
He added, "Following the first confirmed human case of EEE, my administration took statewide action to help protect communities – and with today’s declaration, we’re making more state resources available to local departments to support their public health response."
The Governor also extended condolence towards the family of the patient who lost his life due to the Triple E disease.
New York health officials have also announced a plan to combat the spread of the disease by expanding access to insect repellent in public spaces and have also encouraged the residents to follow safety measures against the deadly disease, reported Fox News.
Dr. James McDonald, the State Health Commissioner, has declared the disease as an “imminent threat” to the public health and has ensured proper measures for the safety of the citizens.