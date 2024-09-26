Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update

One of Kate Middleton’s family member has shared an exciting update on her health after she completed preventive chemotherapy following cancer diagnosis.
James Middleton, who is currently in the spotlight for his new memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, has spoken up about his sister’s condition as she completed her 9 months long cancer treatment.
In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella, James briefly mentioned about the Princess of Wales condition after winning her battle against cancer.
“She’s doing OK,” James added, “It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going.”
He continued, “But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process.”
This is the first time in 9 months that James has publicly spoken up about his sister’s health.
In January this year, when Catherine was diagnosed with cancer, James turned to his Instagram account to extend his support towards Kate with an uplifting message.
“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too,” James Middleton wrote at that time, alongside a childhood photo of him with the princess.