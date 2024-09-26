Entertainment

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay is also giving back to fans and the music community with a unique initiative

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay have broken Taylors Swift’s record with a huge announcement, leaving fans reeling.

The band announced the addition of four more concerts at London Wembley Stadium after the phenomenal demand by fans.

With this news announcement, Coldplay is poised to break the London Wembley Stadium residency record set by Taylor Swift in 2024 to play the iconic venue eight times on a single tour.

Previously, Coldplay was scheduled to perform two shows at Hull Craven Park Stadium along with six gigs in the English capital in late August.

However, now the band will play four additional shows at London Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 3rd, Thursday 4th, Sunday 7th and Monday 8th September 2025.

Fans can buy tickets of Coldplay’s August and September shows from Absolute Radio Tickets on Friday.

Additionally, Coldplay is giving back to fans and the music community with a unique initiative.

Following the initial sale, a limited number of "super cheap" tickets will be available on Friday, November 22, 2024.

These special tickets, which cost £20, must be bought in pairs and will be allocated randomly in the venue.

Coldplay will donate 10% of their proceeds to the Music Venue Trust, to support grassroots UK venues and upcoming artist

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia

US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy

Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years

Entertainment News

Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lawrence breaks silence on 2024 US election endorsement
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Khloé Kardashian melts hearts with adorable throwback video of daughter True
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Travis Kelce stands by his Blake Lively obsession: ‘You can’t judge me’
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jennifer Lopez sparks concerns with new routine after Ben Affleck split
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Shakira drops new song 'Soltera', her ultimate independence anthem
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyer clears air on ‘1,000 baby oil bottles’ rumour
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Anne Hathaway reveals ‘what’s inside her bag’ in exciting video: Watch
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Jenna Dewan shares cryptic message after finalizing divorce with Channing Tatum
Hoda Kotb leaves ‘Today' show after 17 years
Lady Gaga channels iconic Harley Quinn at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' premiere