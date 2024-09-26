Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement

Coldplay have broken Taylors Swift’s record with a huge announcement, leaving fans reeling.
The band announced the addition of four more concerts at London Wembley Stadium after the phenomenal demand by fans.
With this news announcement, Coldplay is poised to break the London Wembley Stadium residency record set by Taylor Swift in 2024 to play the iconic venue eight times on a single tour.
Previously, Coldplay was scheduled to perform two shows at Hull Craven Park Stadium along with six gigs in the English capital in late August.
However, now the band will play four additional shows at London Wembley Stadium on Wednesday 3rd, Thursday 4th, Sunday 7th and Monday 8th September 2025.
Fans can buy tickets of Coldplay’s August and September shows from Absolute Radio Tickets on Friday.
Additionally, Coldplay is giving back to fans and the music community with a unique initiative.
Following the initial sale, a limited number of "super cheap" tickets will be available on Friday, November 22, 2024.
These special tickets, which cost £20, must be bought in pairs and will be allocated randomly in the venue.
Coldplay will donate 10% of their proceeds to the Music Venue Trust, to support grassroots UK venues and upcoming artist