UFC's TKO Group reaches settlement to conclude legal issues with athletes

A new court date has been set for February 3, 2025, and the settlement will need the judge's approval

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
The TKO Group, which owns the UFC, has agreed to a $375 million (£281 million) settlement regarding one of two legal cases involving around 1,200 former UFC fighters.

As per multiple outlets, these fighters claim that the UFC's contracts limited their ability to negotiate with other promotional companies.

In a statement, TKO Group stated that they believe the new settlement addresses the concerns expressed by the judge in the Cung Le case.

A new court date has been set for February 3, 2025, and the settlement will need the judge's approval.

While, TKO Group considered the original settlement "fair," they felt it was best for all parties to bring the litigation to a close.

There are two separate claims: one filed by Cung Le and Nate Quarry in 2014, representing fighters from 2010 to 2017, and another by fighters, including Kajan Johnson, covering those from 2017 to the present.

The 2014 claim alleges that the UFC sought to "acquire and maintain monopsony power" in the market for elite professional MMA fighter services.

TKO Group noted that a motion to dismiss is still "pending" in the Jung case.

To note, in 2023, the UFC merged with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to create the TKO Group.

ESPN parts ways with senior NBA writer Zach Lowe after over a decade
Shakib Al Hasan bids farewell to T20 and test cricket
Erik ten Hag addresses Manchester United draw in Europa League
Shikhar Dhawan breaks silence on shock retirement: 'Didn't have inspiration'
Christian Horner gives update on Max Verstappen's swearing punishment
Cristiano Ronaldo honours former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane
Kylian Mbappe suffers major setback at La Liga
Raphaël Varane: Former France defender announces retirement after knee injury
Roger Federer warns Carlos Alcaraz to choose court appearances wisely
Jannik Sinner criticises Carlos Alcaraz over scheduling complaints
England bowler Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours
Daniel Ricciardo's HUGE mistakes in F1 that ended his career