Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery

Duchess Sophie was photographed enjoying a sparkling glass of English wine while on a Canterbury visit for officially toasting to the opening of a family-run Domaine Evremond Winery.
As per Express UK, the royal was smiling bright all the while, especially when she was invited to unveil a brown plaque that stood in the green vineyard.
The plate of course thanked Duchess Sophie for formally opening the site on September 26, 2024, as other guests looked on as jolly good witnesses.
For the occasion, she kept it professional by sliding into a double-breasted heritage grey blazer that was pulled over a smart light blue shirt.
Prince Edward’s wife was also escorted around for touring the brand new vineyard that’s going to bring more money for the royal family with its drinks business.
Domaine Evremond’s website states that it specializes in making a “high-quality premium sparkling wine,” such as the one which Duchess Sophie was seen drinking up.
It however credits the “soil, climate, topography, and time” of Kent for the alcohol’s unique taste.
Although unveiled today by Duchess Sophie, the royal winery was founded back in 2017 and is planning to release a classic flavor in Spring 2025.