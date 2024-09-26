Royal

Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery

Duchess Sophie invited to officially inaugurate Domaine Evremond Winery of the royal family

  • by Web Desk
  • September 26, 2024
Duchess Sophie invited to officially inaugurate Domaine Evremond Winery of the royal family
Duchess Sophie invited to officially inaugurate Domaine Evremond Winery of the royal family

Duchess Sophie was photographed enjoying a sparkling glass of English wine while on a Canterbury visit for officially toasting to the opening of a family-run Domaine Evremond Winery.

As per Express UK, the royal was smiling bright all the while, especially when she was invited to unveil a brown plaque that stood in the green vineyard.

The plate of course thanked Duchess Sophie for formally opening the site on September 26, 2024, as other guests looked on as jolly good witnesses.

For the occasion, she kept it professional by sliding into a double-breasted heritage grey blazer that was pulled over a smart light blue shirt.

Prince Edward’s wife was also escorted around for touring the brand new vineyard that’s going to bring more money for the royal family with its drinks business.

Domaine Evremond’s website states that it specializes in making a “high-quality premium sparkling wine,” such as the one which Duchess Sophie was seen drinking up.

It however credits the “soil, climate, topography, and time” of Kent for the alcohol’s unique taste.

Although unveiled today by Duchess Sophie, the royal winery was founded back in 2017 and is planning to release a classic flavor in Spring 2025.

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’

Mawra Hocane teases big plans ahead of her big day: 'It’s NOT my birthday yet’
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?

Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery

Duchess Sophie jazzes things with English tipple at royal winery
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy

Royal News

Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry held secret meeting with Princess Beatrice in New York?
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take big decision after facing difficulties as a couple
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Crown Prince Haakon’s residence burgled as stepson throws ‘wild party’
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Kate Middleton after chemotherapy: Key family member shares delightful update
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Kate Middleton ‘accused’ Prince William of ‘humiliating’ her for other girls
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry receives huge praises at key event ahead of UK return
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Meghan Markle’s ‘psycho moments' exposed in new claims by former staff
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Prince Harry gives emotional speech on ‘mental fitness’ at UN General Assembly
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Duchess of Edinburgh makes heart touching move at her recent royal engagement
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
Princess Beatrice collides with Prince Harry during Climate Week
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
King Charles, Queen Camilla celebrate 10 years with Elephant Family
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
King Charles given ‘damning verdict’ on seeing Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet