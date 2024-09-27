Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput spills on most 'irritating' habit of actor

Trending

Shahid Kapoor exchanged vows with Mira Rajput on July 7, 2015

  by Web Desk
  September 27, 2024
Mira Rajput, the wife of the famed Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, once admitted on a show that some of the latter’s habits irritate her.

During an appearance at Karan Johar’s show titled Koffee with Karan, the star’s wife was asked about Shahid’s most annoying habit.

“He burps a lot and this habit annoys me the most," Mira said. 

Also during the same chat, the mom-of two discussed her role as the bad cop in their household, elaborating that she keeps the kids well-balanced while her husband tends to spoil them with trendy items.

“Its quite easy to spoil children and it truly takes a village to raise a child with the presence of grandparents, uncles and aunts all contributing. Maintaining a balance in parenting is an ongoing challenge,” Mira further spilled the beans on her approach to parenthood.

She too reflected on how the Jersey actor has grown as a person over the years, especially after becoming a father.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who tied the knot in 2015, have proved that arranged marriages can be long-lasting.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next star in the film Deva, slated to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025. 

