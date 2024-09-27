Prince Harry and Jimmy Fallon team up for spooky maze experience

Prince Harry has made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show during his trip to NYC.
On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex entered a haunted maze with the host on The Tonight Show.
The royal family member did not do a typical interview with Jimmy, instead he decided to become the first surprise guest to test a Halloween experience called Jimmy Fallon's Tonightmares at the Rockefeller Centre in the Big Apple.
Before entering the maze, he claimed that he's "not normally" scared easily. However, the Duke of Sussex confessed, "Today might be different."
In one shot, the Spare author compared a haunted figure to a famous Canadian singer and said, “Is that Michael Bublé? Good job buddy.”
At the end of the viral clip, Harry acted like he threw a punch after being frightened by an actor.
The official talk-showYouTube page wrote, “'Brace yourself for 10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy's worst nightmares to life with sinister characters and scares around every corner.”
Harry’s appearance on the TV show comes after he was busy with UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.