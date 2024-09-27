Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch

Abu Dhabi just got a whole lot captivating with the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in town!
The actor landed at the Abu Dhabi airport in the wee hours of Thursday for the IIFA 2024, amid heavy security to escort him.
He smiled and waved at fans while making his way out of the arrivals gate despite the packed security around him.
Shah Rukh sported a white t-shirt and pants paired with a black cap.
He also matched his usual black signature sunglasses with the simple look.
On his way to the hotel, the Raees famed star was surrounded by photographers and fans, who tried to catch a glimpse of him.
As soon as King Khan’s charm conquered social media, his ardent followers went budding in excitement.
One person taken aback by the Pathaan actor’s swag wrote, “King Khan Shah Rukh Khan you look very beautiful.”
Another penned, “Last of the stars.”
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting the 24th edition of the IIFA alongside his best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar.
To note, IIFA 2024 is a three-day affair, running from September 27 to 29.