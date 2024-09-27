Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has shown up to support her model sister Kendall Jenner at the Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week.
On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sat at the front row of the fashion show along with other celebrities.
Kylie donned a low-cut neckline gown which had white criss cross detailing in the halterneck design.
She accessorised her attire with striking large golden bangles on both hands, and a pair of towering black heels.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finished the glam look with natural makeup.
On the other hand, Kendall, 28, went for a long trench coat as she left the show arm in arm with her sister.
The supermodel stormed the runway alongside renowned celebrities including Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne.
Shortly after Kylie posted the behind-the-scene pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section to express their love.
A fan wrote, “mama knows how to serve, slay and survive. Love ya kylie (heart emoji).”
While praising the makeup mogul, a user commented, “we all need a sister like kylie who shows up to support us.”
A third noted, “you are looking STUNNING like always.”
To note, the show marked Kendall's catwalk debut for her new blonde locks.