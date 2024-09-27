Entertainment

Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner shows up to support sister Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparellis Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has shown up to support her model sister Kendall Jenner at the Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week.

On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder sat at the front row of the fashion show along with other celebrities.

Kylie donned a low-cut neckline gown which had white criss cross detailing in the halterneck design.

She accessorised her attire with striking large golden bangles on both hands, and a pair of towering black heels.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finished the glam look with natural makeup.

On the other hand, Kendall, 28, went for a long trench coat as she left the show arm in arm with her sister.

The supermodel stormed the runway alongside renowned celebrities including Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne.

Shortly after Kylie posted the behind-the-scene pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section to express their love.

A fan wrote, “mama knows how to serve, slay and survive. Love ya kylie (heart emoji).”

While praising the makeup mogul, a user commented, “we all need a sister like kylie who shows up to support us.”

A third noted, “you are looking STUNNING like always.”

To note, the show marked Kendall's catwalk debut for her new blonde locks.

Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her

Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her
Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner rocks busty black gown at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed’s ‘Barzakh’ nominated for Best Drama at Asian Academy Awards
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch

Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch

Entertainment News

Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Jennifer Aniston feels ‘hurt’ after Reese Witherspoon ditched her
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make surprise plan with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Kendall Jenner ditches privacy concerns after Bad Bunny breakup
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
George Clooney and wife Amal set couple goals at Albies red carpet
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Lana Del Rey obtains marriage license with tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Billie Eilish no longer needs brother Finneas to produce music?
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Cher, BLACKPINK, Tyra Banks to walk 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Pedro Pascal returns as Joel in emotional 'The Last of Us' season 2 trailer
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Jenna Ortega channels Wednesday Addams in epic staring contest with fans
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Katy Perry torn over fan favorites while addressing AFL grand finale controversy
Shah Rukh Khan brings his superstar aura to Abu Dhabi: Watch
Coldplay shatters Taylor Swift record with HUGE announcement