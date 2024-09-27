King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

King Charles' goddaughter shared heartfelt detail about the last words of her grandfather before he was assassinated.
This week's episode of The Royal Record podcast featured an appearance by India Hicks, the granddaughter of the late Lord Louis Mountbatten.
Cameron Walker, the Royal Correspondent for GB News, questioned Hicks about her memory of her grandfather's last remarks prior to his murder in 1979.
She said, "Three days later, the Queen very generously sent a helicopter to take my sister, brother and I out of it, leaving my mother there to cope with the aftermath.”
The goddaughter revealed, "We took off the helicopter, and I remember I had my grandfather's dog, and of course, I'd taken the words so seriously - this order that I was to look after his dog.”
"I took the headphones off my own ears, and I put them over the head of the Labrador,” Hicks mentioned.
She noted, "I was an 11-year-old girl, deeply confused. I'd never heard the words 'political assassination' before, “ adding, "But I did know that I needed to look after my grandfather's dog."
For those unversed, Lord Mountbatten was assassinated by the (Irish Republican Army) IRA in August 1979 and he was an uncle to Prince Philip and a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.