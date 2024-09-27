Ali Rehman Khan breaks silence on linkup with Nusrat Hidayatullah

Popular Pakistani actor Ali Rehman Khan was a guest on Vasay Chaudhry’s talk show Gup Shup where he spilled the beans on dating fitness trainer Nusrat Hidayatullah.
During diverse segments of the show, the Heer Man Ja star addressed some most asked questions from social media users.
Regarding his current relationship status the Janaan actor said, “I am not marrying for now and the internet just keeps linking me up with friends I get pictured with.”
“We love our friends too and take selfies with them,” the star further sheds light on the recent mirror selfie with Nusrat that has captivated hearts.
Reading deep into Rehman’s statement the show host asked, "Who are these people, are they your enemies or fans or friends?”
“No I have no enemies, they are fans who speculate things and make linkups, and also not my friends do this,” the Laapata actor responded.
Rehman during the same interview was also asked if he ever got advantage of his coloured eyes.
For the uninitiated, Ali Rehman Khan has been rumored to have jumped on the dating bandwagon as his recent mirror selfie with Nusrat Hidayatullah captioned ‘Date Night’ has gone viral.